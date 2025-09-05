Spacewood unveils new collection

With over 30 years of expertise, Spacewood continues to set benchmarks in design, craftsmanship, and technology. This festive season, the brand brings homeowners the perfect opportunity to upgrade their living spaces with modular kitchens and customized wardrobes.

“Festivals are a time of togetherness, celebration, and renewal. At Spacewood, we believe the heart of every celebration begins at home. Our kitchens and wardrobes are designed not just for beauty, but for intelligent living that makes everyday moments special,” said a Spacewood spokesperson.