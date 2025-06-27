Spacewood unveils sofa collection

From sleek, contemporary silhouettes to timeless Chesterfield elegance, the Milan & Madison range caters to every taste and interior aesthetic. "Milan & Madison Sofa is a testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We're excited to offer a wide range of stylish and comfortable sofas that can be tailored to every customer’s lifestyle," said a Spacewood spokesperson.

Customers can explore the entire Milan & Madison range at the Spacewood Experience Center, which is open all 7 days. With 3 2 sofa sets starting at just Rs.39,990, the collection brings premium design within reach of modern Indian households.

For More details, interested can visit Spacewood Experience Center: T 48, MIDC Hingna Road.