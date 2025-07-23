Spartan, NASA girls in SF

In the quarters, Spartan overcame Phoenix 30-17. Thanks to Unnati Kadwekar top scored with 13. For Phoenix Sarakshi Ayalwar (13) tried her best but in vain. In the second quarterfinal, NASA outplayed GKM36-12. Pakhi Lonkar (12) and Hetal Gudadhe (10) propelled NASA into victory. In the boys league game, GFKM recorded an easy 36-16 win over SKM, whereas SNG defeated PKM 30-16.

RESULTS

GIRLS (Quarterfinal): Spartan (Unnati Kadwekar 13, Mitali Kohole 8) bt Phoenix (Sarakshi Ayalwar 13) 30-17 (11-8, 7-3, 9-6, 3-0); NASA (Pakhi Lonkar 12, Hetal Gudadhe 10) bt GKM (Palak Panchbudhe 6) 36-12 (12-2, 6-2, 10-6, 8-2);

BOYS (League round): GKM (Prathamesh Rahate 11) bt SKM (Dwansh Gorte 7) 36-16 (9-2, 10-7, 10-2, 7-6); SNG (Shashank Ghadge 11) bt PKM (RIshabh 7) 30-16 (7-2, 8-5, 3-4, 12-5);