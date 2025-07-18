Special funds for dist and taluka sports complexes

A meeting aimed at accelerating Nagpur’s sports policy was held in Mumbai at Bawankule’s office. Present at the meeting were sports and youth welfare minister Dattatray Bharne, additional chief secretary of the sports department Anil Diggikar, and other sports department officials.

The Nagpur district sportscComplex is being developed on 19 acres of land at Mouza Gada in Kamptee. Initially, on March 28, 2016, an administrative approval of ₹26.38 crore was granted for this project. This approval was later revised to ₹85.43 crore on November 30, 2023. So far, ₹22.39 crore has been disbursed for the complex. Of the sanctioned grant limit of ₹15 crore, ₹10.10 crore has been spent, ₹2.80 crore has been allocated to the Public Works Department, and ₹9.47 crore remains in the complex committee's bank account.

To complete the project, a request has been made for an additional ₹62.43 crore beyond the approved grant limit. However, as per the decision of the State Sports Development Committee, revised administrative approval was granted on the condition that additional facilities be built by the complex committee on its own. Since grants beyond the approved limit cannot be sanctioned without prior cabinet approval, the revised administrative approval for the estimated budget of ₹85.43 crore and the request for the additional ₹62.43 crore will be presented in a cabinet meeting for consideration, said minister Bawankule.