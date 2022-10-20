Special handloom expo inaugurated

This special handloom expo was inaugurated on Thursday by State Textile Commissioner and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Handloom Corporation. Sheetal Teli-Ugle. Director of South Central Zone Cultural Center, Dr. Deepak Khirwadkar, Co-Managing Director of Mahahandloom Vijay Nimje, fashion designer Nidhi Gandhi of Handloom Corporation, Co-Commissioner of Textile Industries Vijay Ranpise, Nisha Patil, Regional Deputy Commissioner Seema Pandey, Co-Commissioner Gajbhiye, Prashant Vavge and others were prominently present. Sheetal Teli-Ugle told that 20 percent discount will be given to the customers in this expo, which will run from 11 am to 8 pm till November 2. Handmade silks, Tasar Karvati and Paithani sarees, Silk Tusar dress material, ladies, gents and kids garments, bamboo banana blended fabrics and sarees, cotton sarees, scarves, stoles, dupattas, Ttys, daily use bed sheets , towels, bedsheets, wall hangings etc. are available.