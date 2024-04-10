Special Olympics for disabled from today

Department Director Bhagwan Talware informed in a press conference that more than 600 athletes from the state will participate in the Olympics.

Eleven sports including athletics, badminton, football, volleyball, table tennis, skating, swimming, basketball, handball, powerlifting and boxing will be included in this three-day Olympics. Nearly 600 disabled players and 150 coaches from 36 districts will participate in the competition. Except for swimming, all the competitions will be held on the university grounds and Subhedar Hall. The swimming competitions will be held at the swimming pool of NIT at Ambazari. Attractive prizes will be given to the winners. He said that the competition will start from eight in the morning.

The event will be inaugurated at 11 am in the presence of Kirit Somaiya and Mallika Nadda. On this occasion the vice chancellor of the university Dr Subhash Chaudhary, area director, special olympics India D. G. Chaudhary, MLC Praveen Datke, MLA Mohan Mate, Dr. Ashish Jaiswal, district collector Dr. Vipin Itankar and Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary along with other dignitaries will be present on the occasion. Sports director Jitendra Dhole, Umesh Warjurkar and Vinod Dhole were present at the press conference.