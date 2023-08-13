'Speed up SAI centre work'

It was decided to start a SAI centre in Nagpur with the aim of providing quality training to the budding athletes in Nagpur and nearby cities and enabling them to participate in national and international level competitions. In this regard, SAI Center and National Sports Training Center (NSCI) will be established in Wathoda area of East Nagpur. Gadkari held the meeting of the concerned officials and gave them the instructions for speedy completion of construction of this project. MLA Krishna Khopde, MLC Praveen Datke, MLA Vikas Kumbhare, Municipal Commissioner Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary, Chairman of NIT Manoj Kumar Suryavanshi, officials of SAI's Nagpur project etc. were present.

Gadkari said the process of land acquisition for this work should be done immediately. If there is any encroachment on the land under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation, remove it immediately. There should not be any delay in these works.

Gadkari said after the completion of this project, a big platform will be available for quality training to sportspersons from urban and rural areas. If good players are produced here, the reputation of the city will increase