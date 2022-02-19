Spinners will play crucial role on last day: Wadkar

Vidarbha wicketkeeper-batsman Akshay Wadkar who knocked off his sixth First Class century (102) by scoring unbeaten 102 said spinners will play an important role on the last day.

On the third day at stumps, in response to Vidarbha's first innings total of 548, UP were still trailing by 215 runs in their second innings. They lost two wickets for 32.

Talking to Lokmat Times, Wadkar said, “ To score the runs was the demand of the day. Although we scored the runs the wicket is not easy to bat. There is not much bounce on the wicket and the ball remains low. On such track, spinners will play a crucial role on the last day.”

He also appreciated the company of Apoorv Wankhede who scored 66 in 117 balls with the help of six boundaries and two sixes. “ Yes, Apoorva played a good knock. He is otherwise an explosive batsman but as the situation demands, he showed some patience.”