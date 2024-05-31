Sportian drub SECR 6-0
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 31, 2024 05:30 PM2024-05-31T17:30:02+5:302024-05-31T17:30:02+5:30
Vijay Shende slammed two goals for the winners and he was well-supported by Nishchay Hedaoo, Aryan Tamboli, Mrudu Tidke ...
Vijay Shende slammed two goals for the winners and he was well-supported by Nishchay Hedaoo, Aryan Tamboli, Mrudu Tidke and Aryan Panse who scored one each. In another match, SFS Academy defeated Big Ben 3-1. Kaunin Qureshi struck twice while Samuel Francis scored one goal for SFS.Open in app