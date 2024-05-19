Sportian, Porwal make it to final

In the first semi-final, Sportian Academy blanked DDYS2-0. Kanishk Kakde (18th min) and Mrudu Tidke (35th min) were the goal scorers. During the proceedings

Nishchay Hedaoo was cautioned for his rough play in the 48th minute. In the second semi-final,

Porwal Academy defeated SFS Academy 1- 0. Thanks to Afyaan Qureshi who scored the winning goal in the 14th minutes. The final will be played on Monday at 4 pm.