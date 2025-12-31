Sports bodies submit memornadum to varsity sports director

The associations also demanded that inter-collegiate competitions in floorball, wushu, Greco-Roman Wrestling, skating, and Aastedu Akhada should be conducted by the Sports Department of Nagpur University.

The memorandum was submitted under the guidance of principal of Tirpude College of Physical Education Dr. Vivek Awasare and secretary of the City Wrestlers Association Nagpur Dr. Piyushji Ambulkar,

Those prominently present on the occasion included secretary of the Nagpur District Aastedu Akhada Association Kiran Yadav, assistant professor at Shri Narendra Tidke College, Ramtek Dr. Vivek Shah, joint secretary of the City Wrestlers Association, Nagpur Sandeep Khare, Secretary of the Nagpur District Floorball Association Shubhangi, Sheikh Javed, office bearer of the Nagpur District Wushu Association and Amolji Raipurkar, secretary of the Umred Taluka Wrestling Association.

After detailed discussions on the matter, Dr. Bhosale, Sports Director of Nagpur University, assured that inter-collegiate competitions in floorball, wushu, Greco-Roman Wrestling, skating, and Aastedu Akhada would be organised in the near future.