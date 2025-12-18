Sportsmanship in Dinshaw's Cricket League

This year, a total of 220 players registered for the tournament. According to Jervin Rana, director of Dinshaw Dairy Foods Pvt. Ltd., the competition serves as a platform to bring people closer in the corporate sector. It promotes inclusive collaboration and strengthens team bonding. During the event, along with honoring the winner and runner-up teams, Dinshaw also introduced a unique award called the ‘Belief Trophy’. This trophy is presented to teams that demonstrate the company’s core values—teamwork, respect, cooperation, enjoyment, and sportsmanship—in an exemplary manner.