Sprinter Kashish aims to join NDA

She has achieved remarkable success in the arena of sports by winning the National Level 600 m race. . Representing India and her home state, her success stands as a testament to her dedication, resilience and the unwavering support of her family and school.

Her national debut came in the 9th grade when she secured a silver medal in the National Inter-District Junior Athletics Run. This year, she replicated her success by winning another silver in Gandhinagar, Gujarat in February 2024.

Balancing Academics and Athletics

One significant obstacle was preparing for her board exams, while competing at the nationals just a week prior. Her teachers and peers describe her as a dedicated and hardworking student who exemplifies the balance between sports and studies. Principal Dharmendra Parshivanikar, along with coach Ram Wani, have been instrumental in her journey, offering constant support and motivation.