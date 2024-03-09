SS XI, SK Brothers start with wins

In the first match of the tournament, SS XI defeated CG XI by 17 runs.

SS XI scored 94 for 8 in 8 overs with Pratik Rajkarne top scoring 21 runs. In reply, CG XI were restricted at 77 for 8 in 8 overs. Govind Yadav scored highest 31 runs but could not take his side to the shores. In the second match, Mankapur Star (51-5) lost to SK Brothers (54-2) by eight wickets.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Dr Sandeep Shinde, Chairman, Babuji Foundation. Vidarbha’s new sensation cricketer Shubham Dubey, who has been recently picked by IPL franchisee Rajasthan Royals, Naresh Barde, Managing Director, Barde Group, Romi Binde and others were present on the occasion. Dr Ram Thakur and Syed Foorqan Rezvi conducted the programme. Irfan Razzak and Sunny Dudani we're also present on the occasion.