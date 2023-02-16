St John's wins FC Bayern-Munich football title
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 16, 2023 05:10 PM 2023-02-16T17:10:01+5:30 2023-02-16T17:10:01+5:30
In the final, St John’s High School, Mohan Nagar overcame Slum Soccer Football Club 4- 3 via tie-breaker ...
In the final, St John’s High School, Mohan Nagar overcame Slum Soccer Football Club 4- 3 via tie-breaker after both the teams failed to break the deadlock in regulation time. In the tie-breaker, Ojas Sirsat, Shyan Khan, Sumit Ranasingh
and Mayank Bodley scored for St John’s while for Slum Soccer, FillipT, Albida M and OmWakle managed to find the back of the net.
Earlier in the semi-finals, St John’s blanked St Joseph’s High School 1-0. The all important goal was scored by Shyan Khan in 19th minute. In the other semis, Slum Soccer got the better of Big Ben FC 4-1 via shoot-out. For Slum Soccer, Fillip T, Albida M, Nayan M and Mohd Atik scored while for Big Ben Ayan Dube managed to send
