St Ursula girls U-17 champ
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 24, 2024 08:20 PM2024-08-24T20:20:02+5:302024-08-24T20:20:02+5:30
In a hardline match, St. Vincent Pallotti defeated St. Joseph's Convent 3-0. Both teams failed to score in the stipulated time, due to which the match went into a tiebreaker. In the tiebreaker, Dhanik, Vaibhav and Sejal scored goals and ensured Vincent Pallotti's third place.
