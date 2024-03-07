State badminton tourney for and by women

Speaking about the concept behind organising this tournament the secretary of Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) Mangesh Kashikar said, "Since Saina Nehwal won the bronze medal for India in the London Olympics we have been organising this tournament at city-level. But this year we have decided to conduct it at a state-level and next-year the tournament will be organised at a national-level".

Kashikar has claimed that NDBA is the only association in the country that is organising exclusive tournaments for women in which players from Under-9 to above 45 years will vie for the top honours in different categories.

Kashikar said the specialty of this tournament is that women will handle all the aspects of the tournament. "NDBA joint secretary Bhavna Agrey is the tournament secretary and the tournament will be conducted under the guidance of our president veteran Kundatai Vijaykar who is also a woman. Social worker Kanchantai Gadkari will inaugurate the tournament and we will invite all the top women administrators and IAS officials during the tournament to encourage the players", he said.

Other women including Dr. Amina Vali (Principal of Sadabai Raisoni Women's College), Dr Mrunal Naik (Project Director, GH Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation) and Nafeesa Vali (Co-Founder, V Herbs) will also grace the inaugural function.

Kashikar also informed that to encourage and inspire budding shuttlers, posters of Nagpur shuttlers like Madhavi Kashikar, Malvika Bansod and Ritika Thaker who have represented India at the international-level will be displayed at the venue.

Asked whether only women will officiate the tournament, Kashikar, who is also the senior vice-president of Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA) said, "At present we have only two women referees. They will officiate in the tournament along with their male counterparts. But in future we will ensure that only women officiate these tournaments".

The three-day tournament includes a total of 15 events and it has attracted a total of 230 entries from all over Maharashtra.