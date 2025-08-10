State sub-jr badminton tourney begins

The prestigious tournament is powered by Raisoni Foundation, supported by Coal India Limited, and organised by Nagpur District Badminton Association (NDBA) under the auspices of the Maharashtra Badminton Association (MBA). The inaugural function was graced by NDBA president Kundatai Vijaykar, Project Director, Raisoni Foundation Dr. Mrinalini Naik , senior vice president of MBA and NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar , deputy referee Vishwas Deswandikar, referee Parijaat Natu, BWF umpire Shailesh Kulkarni , MBA observer Vinay Joshi, Aditya Kaskhedikar of Vitric Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd., city Shiv Sena president Samir Shinde , Secretary, Coaching & Events of NDBA

Madhavi Kashikar Hedaoo and DC member Gurdeep Singh Arora/ Addressing the gathering, Dr. Naik emphasized the importance of sports in shaping life, highlighting that consistency and discipline are key to becoming not just a better sportsperson, but also a better individual. Kashikar, in his introductory speech, thanked Raisoni Foundation, all sponsors, and contributors for supporting both the tournament and the Maharashtra State Level Umpires Examination and Conclave being held alongside.

A special felicitation ceremony was organised to honourn two internationally acclaimed technical officials Sudip Barve and Shailesh Kulkarni, who have represented India at prestigious global tournaments, including the 2024 Olympics. Both are serving as assessors for the ongoing examination and conclave.