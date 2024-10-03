State tennnisball cricket tourney from today

Addressing media persons at SJAN office on Thursday, president of Vidarbha Tennisball Cricket Association Ajay Hiwarkar said the teams from Nagpur, Nagpur rural, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur rural, Wardha, Amravati, Amravati rural Washim, Akola, Akola rural, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Gadchiroli and Bhandara are participating in the tournament. They will be staying at MLA Hostel at free of cost. The matches will be played on a league cum knockout basis. During the tournament Vidarbha teams will be selected for the junior national cricket tournament to be held at Haryana from October 17 and senior tournament to be held at Jammu from November 18. Secretary of the association Rajkumar Kaithwas, Viraj Kaithwas, Maheshwari Choudhary and others were present at the press conference.