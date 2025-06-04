Statge is set for inaugural VPTL

In an inaugural fixture to be played at 2.45 pm Pagariya Strikers will take on Nagpur Titans. An inaugural function will be followed by an opening ceremony and Sonu Nigam Live in Concert. The Vidarbha Premier T20 League (VPTL) 2025 Governing Council, in collaboration with the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has announced special complimentary access for all esteemed VCA members to the grand opening match of VPTL 2025, followed by the highly anticipated Sonu Nigam Live in Concert.

All bona fide members of the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA), their spouses and dependants are granted complimentary entry to the event. To avail complimentary entry, members must present their valid VCA membership card at the designated entry point (Gate No. 12)..

Members are asked to enter through the specially designated member's stand entrance. Initial seating will be provided within this stand.

Members can watch the opening match beginning at 2:45 PM from the Members Stand. Following the match, VCA members will be facilitated to move to the top floor of the member's stand/designated VCA Member's area for an enhanced viewing experience of the Sonu Nigam Live in Concert event.

For any further queries, VCA members may contact the VCA office during business hours.

Bharat Rangers toiled hard in nets

While the team sweated it out under skipper Athrava Taide on a hot afternoon with the gracious presence of the owner Kaustubh Gupta, Bharat Rangers have a well balanced side spearheaded by Shubham Kapse, Nachiket Bhute & Manan Agarwal as pacers with Gaurav Farde, Shantanu Chitley are the lead spinners . Batting revolves around skipper Athrava Taide, Danish Malewar , Varun Bisht , Nel Athaley & Shree Choudhary . Team is coached by head coach Owais Talib & mentored by Ganesh Satish