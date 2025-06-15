Suhan wins rapid crown, Badole blitz

In the rapid event, Suhan scored 8.5 points out of nine and annexed the title The event was organised by G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation jointly with Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation and is recognised by the Chess Association Nagpur, Maharashtra Chess Association, All India Chess Federation and FIDE.

Shaunak Badole of Nagpur with 9 points out of nine rounds won the blitz crown. FM Siddhant Gawai, Vivaan Saraogi and Saksham Wadhwa scored 8 points and were placed 2nd to 4th based on their tie break points.

In the rapid Rating event, Suhan with seven consecutive wins in last seven rounds emerged winner with 8.5 points, a half point more than the runners-up. After penultimate round, Suhan, FM Kumar Gaurav of Bihar and another Nagpur youngster Dishank Bajaj led the table with 7 .5 points each. However, in a dramatic turn of events, Suhan toppled FM Kumar Gaurav on the top table whereas Dishank Bajaj went down to the top seed IM Kaustav Kundu. Another Nagpur youngster FM Vaibhav Raut scored over Nilay Kulkarni to reach 8 points and bag the second position. Ayush Ramtete of Nagpur toppled Aarit Thakur to reach 8 points to finish third thereby completing the top three positions to Nagpur players. Top seed IM Kaustav Kundu also scored 8 points but was ranked 4th after applying tie breaks.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of noted Social Worker Jaiprakash Gupta. Superintendent, CGST and athletics coach Shekhar Suryawanshi, CA Saket Bagadia, Rahul Naidu , CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwa, chief afbiter IA Ajinkya Pingale were also present on the occasion. Member MCA Observer Committee SS Soman introduced the guests and conducted the proceedings.