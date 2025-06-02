'Sunday on Cycle' prog launched

According to DSO, the Prime Minister in his 'Maan ki Baat' programme highlighted the importance of fitness. Therefore, to keep the society physically fit, 'Sunday on Cycle' programme has been launched under Fit India Mission Khelo India project.

Sports officer Sandip Gawai guided the students on the occasion and stressed on the inportance of fitness .

Khelo India badminton centre coach Ajay Dayal, TT coach Ajay Kamble, fencing coach Rahul Mandavkar were also present on the occasion. Nishant Patil, Bhushan Ingle, Swapnil Bansod, Atharva Bhonsale , Jaya Kulkarni and others worked hard for the success of programme.