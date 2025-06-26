Surmayee makes mark Asian tennis circuit

She clinched her first AITA Under-18 singles title in Raipur by defeating 16-year-old Ananya Dubey with an impressive score of 6-1, 6-4 in the final match. She continued her winning streak by claiming the title in the All India U-16 doubles finals at the AITA U-16 tournament held in Mumbai. Despite being 1-6 down in the first set, she showed remarkable resilience, taking the second set to a tiebreaker (7-6 with a tiebreak score of 7–4) and ultimately winning the match tiebreak 10–2.

Sumayyee also made her presence felt on the Asian stage. In the ASIAN Tournament (ATF U-14) she secured the 10th position out of 32 participants. In the Asian Tennis Federation’s U-16 tournament held in Jaipur, she went on to secure the 9th position out of 32, making her way to the top 10 among some of Asia’s finest young athletes. She is currently ranked 174 in U-16 Asia.

Her excellence in tennis was further recognized when she was felicitated by Maharashtra Mandal for her achievements. She was also awarded a tennis scholarship by the Nagpur District Hardcourt Tennis Association along with a cash award of ₹10,000.

For these prestigious series of honours, Surmayee was congratulated by the principal Perveen Cassad, mentor, Ganesh Bagde and the staff.