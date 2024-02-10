Swimmer Yash for KIUG

Yash is a student of 3rd year B.Tech. Computer Science of G.H. Raisoni College Of Engineering,Nagpur and taking his swimming coaching in Star Sports Academy,Nagpur under his swimming coach Nitin Malwade and Roshan Chaudhari.

Yash gives his credit of success to his mother Dr. Pradnya, father Anil Gulhane and his brother Devesh Gulhane.

All senior sports persons and coaches from Nagpur have congratulated him and wished him for best performance in the Khelo India University Games 2023.