T10 National cricket tourney begins

MLC Sandip Joshi inaugurated the tournament whereas the chirman of Tennisball Cricket Federation of India Gangadharayya presided over the function. NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, PI Nitinchandra Rajkumar and others were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion MLC Joshi assured to provide separate ground to Vidarbha Tennisball Cricket Associaiton. President of the associaiton Ajay Hiwarkar, secretary Rajkumar Kaithwas, Viraj Kaithwas and Parth Hiwarkar welcomed the guests. Vice president of Indian Tennisball Cricket Federation Dr Mohammad Babar also graced the function. Ambika Deshmukh conducted the proceedings while Ajay Hiwarkar proposed a vote of thanks.