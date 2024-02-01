Table-topper Vidarbha to take on Rajasthan

Currently, Vidarbha are placed in top position with 19 points in four matches. They have won three matches and lost one to Saurashtra. Haryana are following Vidarbha with 17 points with two wins and two draws whereas Rajasthan have 16 points to their credit after recording two victories and two draws.

After losing their home encounter against Saurashtra, Vidarbha bounced back and recorded massive 308-run victory over Jharkahnd in the previous match. After reducing them to 204 in the first innings, Vidarbha bundled out the opponents for 150. In the second innings thanks to left-handed opening batter Atharva Taide and professional Dhruv Shorey for their century knock, Vidarbha posted a good total of 374 and then dismissed Jharkhand for a paltry 120 and recorded massive victory.

Vidarbha pacers are in good form. Aditya Thakare is among the top ten wicket takers with 22 in four matches. Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate has so far claimed 19 in four matches while Indian speedster Umesh Aydav has 18 wickets to his credit in three matches.

Overall Vidarbha's batsmen and bowlers are also delivering their best. However team coach Usman Ghani is not taking the opponents lightly. Talking to media he said, “ Rajasthan is a good side and they are playing good cricket. The match will be a tough one and there will be some bounce for the pacers on the wicket”.

Squads

Vidarbha Squad: Dhruv Shorey, Sanjay Raghunath, Atharva Taide, Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar(w/c), Akshay Wakhare, Jitesh Sharma, Aditya Sarwate, Rajneesh Gurbani, Lalit M Yadav, Siddhesh Wath, Yash Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Darshan Nalkande, Aditya Thakare, Yash Rathod, Mohit Kale, Harsh Dubey and Shubham Dubey.

Rajasthan Squad: Abhijeet Tomar, Yash Kothari, Aniket Choudhary, Deepak Hooda(c), Kunal Singh Rathore(w), Kukna Ajay Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Chahar, Salman Khan, Arafat Khan, Shubham Sharma, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Samarpit Joshi, Manav Suthar, Ramnivas Golada, Sahil Dhiwan, Karan Lamba and Ram Mohan Chouhan.