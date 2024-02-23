Taide hits ton as Vid score 261/3

Taide has also been the most prolific batter of his side this season, raking up 463 runs in ten innings so far at an average of 51.44, including two half-centuries and a highest individual score of 138.

Put into bat, Vidarbha had a shaky start, losing Dhruv Shorey (12) with just 22 runs on the board, as Vasuki Koushik trapped him leg before. But, it hardly rattled Vidarbha, as Taide (109) and Yash Rathod (93) led the charge and stitched an 184-run stand for the second wicket to send the visitors onto the backfoot.

Vijaykumar Vyshak, who has been the visitors’ highest wicket-taker in the season so far with 34 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 23.26 and best figures of 5-67, is next to Vyshak in terms of economy (2.16).

Brief Scores: Vidarbha 261 for 3 in 86 overs (Atharva Taide 109, Yash Rathod 93; Vasuki Koushik 1/31) vs Karnataka.