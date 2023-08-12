Tanay wins silver for India

Tanay is a former student of DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya. He did B.Ped. from Jyotiba College of Physical Education Nagpur University.

In the year 2022-23 he had represented Bharti Vidyapeeth Pune and won the silver medal in the tournament which was held at Vishakhapatnam.

Tanay participated in State Championship under the Skating Association of Maharashtra and School Games Federation of India (SGFI). He has also represented Maharashtra in 11 Roller Skating Nationals under the Roller Skating Federation of India (RSFI) and (SGFI) in various Roller Hockey National Championships. He participated 14 times in State Championship and has won 8 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze medals.

Tanay has been training under Dr. Upendra Varma since 14 years at DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya Skating Rink. He was felicitated by Pro-VC Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, director of Department of Sports Dr. Sarad Suryawanshi, principal of DRB Sindhu Mahavidyalaya Dr.Vishwajeet Pendsey, JCPE principal Dr.Vijay Datarkar and others.

Founder members of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association Baba Deshpande and Sunil Shirsikar , president Shabbir Vali, Chairman Anil Bobde, Vice President Adv. Sachin Sambre, secretary Dr. Upendra Varma, treasurer Swapnil Samarth Treasurer and all the committee

members of Nagpur District Roller Skating Association have congratulated Tanay for his

achivement.