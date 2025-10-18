Tanvi bags bronze medals in state swimming

In the Under-19 category she won bronze in 100 metre butterfly and 200 m butterfly events. In the 400 m Individual Medley, she finished fourth. She won a silver medal in the Warerpolo Nationals three months back. Tanvi is member of Roshan Swimming Academy and trained under the guidance of Roshan Choudhary. Sports officer Sandi-p Khobragade, trainer Dr Kevin Agrawal, Hari Nair, school chairman Jigneshbhai Patel, administrator Vailesh Unhekar, headmistress Shweta Khandelwar, HOD Nisha Doshi, sports teacher Riyaz Quazi and others congratulated Tanvi and wished her best luck for future competitions.