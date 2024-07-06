Tanvi in Maha water polo team

Tanvi, who is studying in Class IX at Swaminarayan School, represented Nagpur in the state tournament held at Nashik and scored 13 goals in three matches including 6 against Thane team, 5 against Nashik and 2 against Wardha. A 12-day practice and trial camp was organised at the Hanuman Vyayam Prasarak Mandal swimming pool in Amravati for the Maharashtra team selection. Tanvi scored three goals during the camp.

Tanvi's elder brother Sarthak won medals representing the Maharashtra team in the National School Water Polo Tournament in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Swaminarayan School chairman Jignesh Patel, Principal Shweta Khandelwal , Kevin Agrawal and others have congratulated Tanvi.