Tanvi propels Team 'C' into vicotry

Batting first Team 'C' scored 143 for 8 in 20 overs. Tanvi top scored with 62. She was well supported by Riddhima Maradwar 31. For Team 'D', Saniya Chaurasia claimed three wickets for 33 runs while Kanchan Nagwani got two for 13.

In reply Team 'D' were restricted to 135 for nine in 20 overs. Kuntal Sharma (37), Saniya Chaurasia (28) and Khushi Pimpalkar (20) tried their best but in vain.

At WCL ground, Team G drubbed Team 'H' by eight wickets. Batting first Team 'H' scored 86 for six. Ashwini Deshmukh (27) was the main scorer. For Team 'G', Nandini Pradhan (2 for 6) was the main wicket taker. In reply, Team 'G' achieved the target losing just two wickets in 14 overs. Aayushi Thakre (31) and Madhura Mandawgade (29 not out) completed the formalities.

At Citi Gymkhana ground, Team 'A' defeated Team 'F' by five wickets. Batting first Team 'F' scored 143 for 4 in 20 overs. Sanskruti Sant played a brilliant knock of 76. Latika Inamdar contributed 25. For Team'A', Tanvi Lodhe captured three wickets for 27 runs. In reply, Team 'A' achieved the target losing five wickets in 18.3 overs. Riddhi Naik remained not out on 36 whereas Bharti Fulmali knocked off 36. Significant contribution also came from Nikita Kolatkar (2&) and Dharvi Tembhurne (20).

Brief scores

At SB City College Ground Team C 143/8 in 20 overs (Tanvi Mendhe 62, Riddhima Maradwar 31; Saniya Chaurasia 3/33, Kanchan Nagwani 2/13)

Team D 135/9 in 20 overs (Kuntal Sharma 37, Saniya Chaurasia 28, Khushi Pimpalkar 20)

Result: Team C won by 8 runs

Player of the Match: Tanvi Mendhe

At WCL Ground

Team H 86/6 in 20 overs (Ashwini Deshmukh 27; Nandini Pradhan 2/6)

Team G 85/2 in 14 overs (Aayushi Thakre 31, Madhura Mandawgade 29 not out)

Result: Team G won by 8 wickets

Player of the Match: Nandini Pradhan

At Citi Gymkhana Ground

Team F 143/4 in 20 overs (Sanskruti Sant 76, Latika Inamdar 25; Trupti Lodhe 3/27)

Team A 147/5 in 18.3 overs (Dharvi Tembhurne 20, Nikita Kolatkar 27, Bharti Fulmali 36, Riddhi Naik 36 n.o; Mahi Tabhane 2/29, Shreya Lanjewar 2/33)

Result: Team A won by 5 wickets

Play of the Match: Trupti Lodhe