Taori Marketing gets OLED TV sales award

Nagpur, May27

Taori Marketing Nagpur's oldest & most trusted electronics enterprise since 1946 has been awarded central India’s No1 Oled tv sales award. This prestigious award was was presented to Santosh Taori by super star Bollywood celebrity Shahrukh Khan & Mr Hak Hyun Kim, Director- Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India. Central region includes Vidarbha, Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh. Taori Marketing continues its legacy to provide top notch electronics products with best after sales service.

Taori Marketing has world class central India biggest electronics showroom at Dharampeth with widest & latest electronic products. It has earned most strong reputation in terms of consumer satisfaction. Price competitiveness & trends gadgets makes it most sought after showroom premises in Nagpur city.

Recently new 2022 series oled tv is launched by LG electronics with the aim to expand its TV lineup in the country, LG Electronics on Tuesday announced the availability of its highly anticipated 2022 OLED TVs in India at a starting price of Rs 89,990. All new line up available at Taori Marketing Ttwari, Khare Town Dharampeth, , Yashwant stadium and Gandhi Putla