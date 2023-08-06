Team Hustle win by 4-1

The score was equalised (1-1) during the regulation time. Om Barik (10th min) scored for Team Hustle and then two minutes later Tausif Sheikh leveled the score.

In tie breaker, Aditya Sayam, Himanshu Marape and Nikhish Pedekar scored the goals for Hustle FC. For Friends United only Dishant Bhange and Mayank Chaware scored the goals.