Tekan gives lead to Ruby

Dushyant grabbed five wickets for 43 runs to bowl out Medical Representatives Cricket Club for a paltry 140. Ruby Colts too struggled with the bat and managed a slender 5-run first innings lead, thanks to Aniruddha Chore’s 67. Dushyant then picked up three more wickets in the second innings to finish with match figures of 8/77.

In another match, Ministerial Services Sports Club won on 1st innings lead against Reshimbagh Gymkhana, thanks to a fine all-round show by Siddesh Dandewar, who made 39 and also claimed five wickets for 120 runs.

BRIEF SCORES

At Central Railway Ground

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st Innings : 222 all out in 76.1 overs (Sandesh Durugwar 80, Shree Choudhary 55 Siddesh Dandewar 39; Sahil Sheikh 5/72)

MSSC 1st innings: 425/9 decl in 79 overs (Shivam Deshmukh 81, Vedant Jajoo 71, Mandar Mahale 69, Gaurav Farde 47, Sooraj Rai 100; Siddesh Dandewar 5/120)

Result: Match Drawn, Ministerial Services Sports Club won on 1st innings lead

At Shree Sports Cricket Academy, Yerla

MRCC 1st innings: 140 all out in 39.4 overs (Rinku Chhikara 47; Dushyant Tekan 5/43)

Ruby Colts 1st innings: 145 all out in 45.4 overs (Aniruddha Chore 67; Akash Raut 3/20, Piyush Sarvarkar 3/75)

MRCC 2nd innings: 186/8 in 46.2 overs (Rinku Chhikara 50 not out, Bhargav Barde 40; Dushyant Tekan 3/34)

Result: Match Drawn, Ruby Colts won on 1st innings lead