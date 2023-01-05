Ten from region completes Ironman 70.3 in Germany

Nagpur, Sept 1

As many as nine doctors from Chandrapur and one from Akola completed Ironman 70.3 organised by World Triathlon oganisation at Duiburg in Germany.

The Ironman 70.3 comprises of three components 1.9 kms of swimming , 90 kms of cycling and finally 21.1 km of running. All to be completed within a span of eight and half hours .It is considered as one of the gruelling tests of physical endurance and mental agility.Those who completed the ironman include Prajakta Aswar (Gynecologist ) Dr. Kalpana Gulwade (Gynecologist ), Dr. Sachin Bhede ( Psychiatry Specialist), Dr Rizwan Ali Shivji (Densist), Dr. Gururaj Kulkarni (Physiotherapy Specialist), Naba Fatema Shivji (MBBS third year student), Dr. Sandeep Mungantiwar (Ophthalmologist), Dr. Abhay Rathod (Pediatrician),

Dr. Parag Tapare (Pediatrician, Akola) and Shripad Balki (Assistant Sub Inspector, Chandrapur Police)

International ultra cyclist Dr.Amit Samarth from Nagpur who already got Ironman title provided the guidance to the participants. He also arranged mini-triathlon in Nagpur for them. All the participants are trained here in Chandrapur district stadium.