Thakare's fiver bowls out Manipur for 75

Skipper Akshay Wadkar (10) and Shubham Dubey (20) were at the crease when the first day play stopped. Vidarbha openers Faiz Fazal (29) and Sanjay Ramaswamy (28) gave Vidarbha a fine start with a 57-run stand, but they lost four wickets in the final session.

Earlier, Thakare used the new ball effectively to decimate Manipur after Vidarbha won the toss and opted to bowl. The 25-year-old pacer, who finished with a match-haul of 7/83 against the Services in the previous match, took his season’s tally to 12. He was well-supported by left-arm spinner Aditya Sarvate, who scalped four for only six runs.

Vidarbha rested senior pro Umesh Yadav for this match and included Rajneesh Gurbani in the playing XI.

BRIEF SCORES (At Close, Day 1)

Manipur 1st Innings 75 all out (Aditya Thakare 5/32, Aditya Sarvate 4/6)

Vidarbha 1st Innings 123/4 in 49 overs (Faiz Fazal 29, Sanjay Ramaswamy 28)