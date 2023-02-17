Thane, Nagpur, Mumbai, Osmanabad women enter QF

Meanwhile Nagpur and Sangli women recorded victories over their opponents and Thane men downed their rivals.

In the quarters, Nagpur will play Thane whereas Mumbai will lock horns with Osmanabad. On the third-day morning session, Nashik defeated Chandrapur 15-4 in a one-sided affair. For the winners, Nisha, Vidya and Brushali played well. In an exciting match, Sangli women pipped Kolhapur thanks to Sanika, Pratiksha and Vaishnavi. For Kolhapur, Bhakri, Swati Patil and Mehak's efforts went in vain.

In the men's league matches, Thane defeated Gadchiroli 15-11. Sanket Kadav, Akash Kadam and Jitesh displayed outstanding performance and scripted win for Thane. In the Under-14 junior girls section, Kolhapur defeated Thane 7-6 whereas Sangli recorded 8-7 win over Solapur. In the boys section, Osmanabad thrashed Ratnagiri 11-4 whereas Sangli downed Kolhapur 19-14/