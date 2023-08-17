Thane women, Mumbai men triumph

In the women's final, Thane pipped Nashik by just one point 10-9 in a thiller.

Thanks to Pranali Magar, Shital Bhor and Divya Gaikwad who displayed match-winning performance. For NJashik, Nisha Vaijal, Manisha Pader and Jyoti Mendhe tried their best but in vai vain.

In the men's final, Mumbai Suburban recorded a close 14-13 win over Pune district. Onkar Sonawane and Ashram Bhangve fashioned Mumbai victory. For Pune, Aditya Ganpule and Pratik Waikar made lot of efforts but in vain.

In the Under-14 girls section, Sangli defeated Solapur 9-7 by two points to win the title. Vidya Talkhade displayed match winning performance for the winners. In the semis, Sangli defeated Pune whereas Solapur got the better of K0lhapur.

In the bous section, Thane recorded 13-11 victory over Osmanabad. Omkar Sawant and Ashish Goutam propelled Thane into the victory. Earlier in the semis, Osmanabad defeated Sangli while Thane knocked out Pune.Union minister Nitin Gadkari, joint director of sports Chandrakant Kamble, and MOA secretary Namdeo Shirgaonkar distributed the prizes.