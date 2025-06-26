The School of Sales launched

In a bold and innovative move to reshape career education in India, Strategic Concepts (India) Pvt. Ltd. proudly launches The School of Sales — India’s first formal, physical, and immersive school focused entirely on sales education. With a unique blend of classroom learning and real-world apprenticeships, this 6-month programme is designed to turn young aspirants into Sales Superheroes — equipped with skills, confidence, and a guaranteed job offer.

The School of Sales offers a 3-month full-time classroom programme, followed by a 3-month paid apprenticeship with real employers. What sets this school apart is its guaranteed job placement with a minimum salary of ₹25,000 per month upon successful course completion. For students not placed, a 100% money-back guarantee is assured — making this one of the most student-focused vocational programs in the country.

“Sales is not just a job; it’s a life skill. Our mission is to unlock power, money, and independence for every student,” says the founder of the initiative. The course, grounded in the science of sales, covers everything from negotiations and lead generation to funnel management and closing strategies. It is open to freshers, professionals, entrepreneurs, and anyone who wants to build a powerful career in the real world.