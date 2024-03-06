'There should be at least four day’s gap between matches'

The India and CSK all-rounder Shardul Thakur has raised concerns on the schedule of Ranji Trophy. The Mumbai centurion of the Ranji semi-final against Tamil Nadu said that the domestic tournament had an unsustainable schedule and could lead to injuries to many players.

Supporting his views Yadav said, “ I think the gap of three days between matches, for a fast bowler is far less. If we are playing at home it’s ok but for the visiting teams who are travelling, the gap is too less. One whole day is consumed in travelling and the next day goes for preparation. So the recovery time is far less and injuries can happen to fast bowlers. Two-three matches are ok but if you are qualifying and playing around eight matches then it gets very difficult. I think there should be atleast four day’s gap between matches. You get one day for recovery and one full day for gym. Then on the remaining days you can prepare for the game ahead.”

The Vidarbha pacer is also agreed with Indian pacer bowlers prediction that Bazball could get him 'heaps of wickets'. “ Ya, there are definitely more chances if the batsman play attacking game. I agree with Bumrah's view that there are more chances of taking wickets in 'Bazball' style of the game”.

The BCCI recently made it mandatory for its centrally contracted players to play domestic red-ball cricket if they aren’t on national duty or in the NCA.

Asked about it, Yadav said, “ If the players are free then then should play for their respective states. By doing so they can also share their international experience with domestic players. But unfortunately it can't become possible for the players to play domestic cricket due to injury and rehabilitation”.

Asked whether he is eyeing comeback in Team India, Yadav who has played 57 Test and 75 ODIs for India said, “ It is in team management and selectors hand. My work is to play cricket whether international or domestic and perform well. I have lot of passion for cricket and I have still ability and fitness to play international cricket”.

The pacer also wished best luck to the India offie Ravichandran Ashwin who is playing his 100 Test match when India will take on England at Dharamnsala.

