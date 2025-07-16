'This cricket will make me crazy!'

Yes, I read this comment on social media today and it deepened my love for cricket even more. The comment was posted on a photograph showing England players Joe Root and Zak Crawley consoling a disappointed Mohammed Siraj, placing a hand on his shoulder after he was unfortunately bowled by Shoaib Bashir during the Lord’s Test. That image washed away all the memories of the heated exchanges, arguments, and moments of tension that occurred over the five days of intense cricket — and reminded us of what the real spirit of the game looks like.

It’s actually the emotions of the players that continue to attract legions of passionate cricket fans. One of the finest moments after a match is watching both teams line up to shake hands — a simple yet powerful gesture. Cricket is considered a gentleman’s game, and it’s most enjoyable when players live up to that spirit.

However, during tight contests, adrenaline (a hormone that surges during excitement or anger) spikes — and the result is often sledging, staring down opponents, shoulder bumps, or verbal duels. These things mostly happen in matches where the teams are evenly matched and the stakes are high.

Kohli's disciples

Though the Kohli era may be over, his ‘disciples’ remain in the team — players now well-versed in the art of sledging. Mohammed Siraj, for instance, is no less fiery — and we saw plenty of that over the five days at Lord’s. It was also noticeable that England coach Brendon McCullum, from the pavilion, was actively signaling his players to engage in sledging against the Indians. And why just McCullum? Even India’s coach Gautam Gambhir was visibly fired up when Joe Root got out. But to win a match, aggression must reflect in performance, not just body language. And to win hearts, nothing matters more than genuine sportsmanship.

A 1983 World Cup final memory

Of course, it’s not always about conflict with opponents. Sometimes, humorous moments make their way into these high-pressure games. Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar once shared a delightful anecdote from the 1983 World Cup final.

West Indies had the towering fast bowler Joel Garner — known as “Bird” because he delivered the ball from such a height that it felt like it came from the sky. Gavaskar, struggling to get off the mark against Garner, finally got a leg bye and reached the non-striker’s end. There, he cheekily reminded Garner, “We used to live in the same flat while playing for Somerset County. Can’t you bowl one easy delivery for an old friend?” Garner smiled and replied, “No man, this is a World Cup Final. Nothing comes for free here.”