Three city gymnasts shine in Asian event

Additionally, Purushottam Darvankar was selected as the Head of the Indian Delegation, while Mukesh Ghyar and Prachi Parkhi from Nagpur were chosen as coaches of the Indian team.

All three gymnasts regularly train at the District Sports Training Center, Mankapur, under the expert guidance of coaches Purushottam Darvankar, Mukesh Ghyar, Nishant Patil, Rishikesh Varade, Prachi Parkhi, Alfiya Khan, and Rishabh Tiwade. The achievement was lauded by president of the Gymnastic Association of Nagpur Subhash Gangredeiwar, vice president Kamal Sharma, acting deputy director of sports Pallavi Dhatark,;president of the Gymnastics Federation of India Sudhir Mittal, president of the Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastics Association Sanjay Shete,; secretary Dr. Makarand Joshi, NMC sports officer Dr. Piyush Ambulkar and others.