Tianna wins AITA U-12 doubles title

Partnering with Gargi Oak, Tiaana claimed the girls' doubles title with dominant performances In the final, they defeated Anaya Rathi- Devina Dhupar 7-5, 6-1. Prior to that in the semis, Tianna and her partner Gargi got the better of Eva Mangrola- Ediva Dhakad 6-1, 6-0.

However, in the singles she finished runners-up. In the final she lost to Gargi Oak 2-6, 2-6. Earlier in the semis, she defeated Amayra Gupta 6-2, 6-1. In the quarters Tianna downed Aradhya Pawar 6-3, 6-2.

She trains at NDHTA Ramnagar under the guidance of coaches Navin More, Vishal Langde, and Jai Joseph.

Tiaana’s remarkable all-round performance reflects her dedication, talent, and the excellent support from her training team at NDHTA Ramnagar.