Tianna wins AITA U-12 doubles title
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 7, 2025 17:50 IST2025-06-07T17:50:02+5:302025-06-07T17:50:02+5:30
Partnering with Gargi Oak, Tiaana claimed the girls' doubles title with dominant performances In the final, they defeated ...
Partnering with Gargi Oak, Tiaana claimed the girls' doubles title with dominant performances In the final, they defeated Anaya Rathi- Devina Dhupar 7-5, 6-1. Prior to that in the semis, Tianna and her partner Gargi got the better of Eva Mangrola- Ediva Dhakad 6-1, 6-0.
However, in the singles she finished runners-up. In the final she lost to Gargi Oak 2-6, 2-6. Earlier in the semis, she defeated Amayra Gupta 6-2, 6-1. In the quarters Tianna downed Aradhya Pawar 6-3, 6-2.
She trains at NDHTA Ramnagar under the guidance of coaches Navin More, Vishal Langde, and Jai Joseph.
Tiaana’s remarkable all-round performance reflects her dedication, talent, and the excellent support from her training team at NDHTA Ramnagar.Open in app