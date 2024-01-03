Tidke student Chopde for softball nationals

The state-level championship was organised at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur in which bous and girls teams from all eight divisions participated. The training camp of the teams has already started at Jalgaon.

Secretary of Gramin Vikas Sanstha Dr Rahul Kannamwar, vice president Anjali Pangantiwar, Binatai Surnkar, principal Meenal Samarth, NMC sports officer Piyush Ambulkar, coach Darshana Panhdit and others have wished best luck to Chopde for the nationals.