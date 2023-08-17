Tiger Marathon: Snehal, Chhatre triumph

Nagpur, Sept 26

Snehal Joshi and Darshan Singh Chhatre emerged winners in 21-km men's and women's categories in the Tiger Marathon was successfully organised by Miles N Milers Sports Academy on Sunday.

In 10km men and women section, Mohit Tilakchand Shende and Manisha Wadde achieved first place. In the men's five-kilometre section, Komal Parag Parkhi whereas in the women category Vinita Singh triumphed.

The marathon was affiliated to the Nagpur District Athletic Association. Around 200 participants ran in the Tiger Marathon in different distances 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. The marathon was flagged off by Kalyani Satija and Rajat Nagpal who have recently finished Comrades Marathon in South Africa. The participants were given timing certificate and medals for successfully completing the marathon informs Dr Amit Samarth.

Results

21-km open Women: Snehal Sunil Joshi (01:34:16), Prajakta Aswar ( 01:54:54), Rashmi Nilawar (02:22:27)

21km Open Men: Darshan Singh Chhatre (01:52:04), Vaibhav Andhare (01:55:43). Ashwin Mokashi (01:56:25)

10 km men : Mohit Tilakchand Shende (00:37:35), Vijay Mangu Atram (00:37:39), Pankaj Sainu Atram-(00:40:09)

10 km women: Manisha Wadde (00:46:12), Priyanka Malu Wachami (00:51:34), Sita Nadu Madavi-(00:53:40).

5 km men: Komal Parag Parkhi (00:24:49), Tanmay Paranjpe (00:27:50), Aditya Bali (00:29:25),

5km Women: Vinita Singh(00:41:09), Shreya Singh (00:43:52), Gurpreet Kaur Khok (00:47:37)