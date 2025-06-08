Tigers maul Titans by eight wickets

Batting first Nagpur Titans scored 153 for 6 in 20 overs. Thanks to IPL player Shubham Dubey who slammed 52 in 38 balls. Earlier opener Satyam Bhoyar opened the innings for Nagpur Titans. While Bhoyar was dismissed without opening his account, Aniruddha Choudhari scored 20 in 18 balls. After losing two wickets in 5.2 overs, Jagjot Sasan was joined by Shubham Dubey in the middle. The duo added 49 runs for the third wicket partnership before Sasan was dismissed for 34 in 30 balls. Towards the end, Sahil Sheikh played an unbeaten knock of 26 in 25 balls .

For Orange Tigers, Saurabh Dubey(2/9) and Kshitij Dahiya(2/28) took two wickets each in the innings while skipper Darshan Nalkande picked one wicket.

In reply following the rains Orange Tigers were declared winner on the basis of D/L method on the score of 116 for 2 in 13.4 overs.

Chasing a target of 154 on the board, Yash Rathod and Rohit Binkar opened the innings for Orange Tigers. Rathod could only manage to add 7 in 10 balls. Binkar was then joined by impact substitute Apoorv Wankhade in the middle. The duo added 67 runs for the second wicket before Wankhade was dismissed for 35 in 29 balls. Binkar remained unbeaten on 62 in 39 balls. For Nagpur Titans, Aditya Kukde and and Rahul Dongarwar took one wicket each in the innings.