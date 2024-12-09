Tirpude swimming contest organised

The contest evoked good response as more then 150 budding swimmers particiapated in it. Speaking on the occasion chief guest Dr Vivek Awasare said the city swimmers have been practicing at Jalkalash and for last 30 years the event has been receiving an overwhelming response. Shashikant Chande made introductory remarks. Vishal Chandurkar, Raju Chande, Khushal Balbudhe, Pranay Lamkhade and Roshan Choudhary officiated the event.

Dri Vivek Awasare, Dr Hambirrao Mohite, Dr Pravin Lamkhade, Anil Gulgule, Sandeep Khobragade, Dr Varsha Barokar, Dr Shilpa Kukade, Dr Ravindra Jagtap, Rajesh Walke, Dr Anup Kene and others distributed the prizes.