Top seeds tumble in finals

As far as Nagpur challenge is concerned, Aadi Chitnis kept hopes alive by entering Under-19 semi-finals.

In the women's singles final, Nashik girl Sayali Rane shocked top seed Shruti Amture of Mumbai 10/12,11/7,11/2,9/11,16/14,11/4. Thus Central Railway employee Shruti's dream to win another title shattered. Recovering from her back pain Shruti didn't play her natural game. However, after the match, she appreciated the efforts of her opponent. Talking to Lokmat Times she said, " Its ok. Victory and defeat are part and parcel of the game. Sayali is a good player. Till I delivered my best. To play back-to-back tournaments and back pain may have affected my game. Next, I will play Inter-Institution Tournament at Vishakhapatnam", she said.

In the men's final, third seed Chinmaya Somaiya(TST) surprised top seed Jash Modi also from (TST) 7/11,11/5,11/8,2/11,11/8,11/8 in six games. In the U-19 boys section, city's Aadi Chitnis made it to the semis defeating Sanskar Basak (TST) 11/4,11/7,11/6.

Results

Women singles SF: Sayali Wani(NSK) [Seed - 6] Bt Manushree Patil(TST) [Seed - 10] 9/11,11/3,11/4,11/7,11/8; Shruti Amrute(THN) [Seed - 1] Bt Sampada Bhiwandkar(TST) [Seed -12] 11/9,11/8,11/9,4/11,11/9

Final: Sayali Wani(NSK) [Seed - 6] Bt Shruti Amrute(THN) [Seed - 1] 10/12,11/7,11/2,9/11,16/14,11/4

Men's singles SF: Jash Modi(TST) [Seed - 1] Bt Siddhant Deshpande(THN) [Seed - 5] 11/2,11/7,11/7,11/3; Chinmaya Somaiya(TST) [Seed - 3] Bt Siddhesh Pande(THN) [Seed -7] 11/9,11/8,11/5,6/11,8/11,12/14,12/10

Final: Chinmaya Somaiya(TST) [Seed - 3] Bt Jash Modi(TST) [Seed - 1] 7/11,11/5,11/8,2/11,11/8,11/8

U-19 boys QF: Jash Modi(TST) [Seed - 1] Bt Siddhant Deshpande(THN) [Seed - 9] 11/4,11/6,11/5; Kushal Chopda (NSK) [Seed - 4] Bt Akshat Jain(TST) [Seed - 5] 11/8,11/3,9/11,11/8; Aadi Chitnis(NGP) [Seed - 12] Bt Sanskar Basak (TST) 11/4,11/7,11/6; Sagar Kasture(TST) [Seed - 2] Bt Sharveya Samant(TST) [Seed - 7] 11/6,11/6,5/11,13/11;

U-19 girls Qf: Aarya Songadkar(THN) [Seed - 8] Bt Riana Bhoota(THN) 11/13,11/9,11/6,11/8; Divyanshi Bhowmick (TST) [Seed - 5] Bt Risha Mirchandani(TST) [Seed - 4] 9/11,8/11,11/9,11/5,11/6; Sana Dsouza(TST) Bt Dhanashree Pawar(PNA) [Seed - 6] 9/11,11/9,11/8,11/8; Sayali Wani(NSK) [Seed - 2] Bt Mukta Dalvi(TST) [Seed - 10] 11/7,12/10,11/4