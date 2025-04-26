Traders pay tributes to Pahalgam attack victims

A large number of traders and citizens were present. The traders observed two minutes of silence to offer their respects to the martyrs and departed souls. Everyone resolved to raise their voices unitedly against terrorism and to uphold the unity and integrity of the nation.

On this occasion, office bearers and members of the Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry and Trade (CAMIT), Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce, Nagpur Chamber of Commerce, The Wholesale Cloth and Yarn Merchants Association, Navyuvak Sarafa Association, Nagpur Sarafa Association, The Stainless Steel and Metal Merchants Association, The Nagpur Itwari Kirana Merchants Association, The Hardware Dealers Association, The Jagnath Road Merchants Association, The Nagpur Wholesale Readymade Garments and Hosiery Welfare Association, Steel and Hardware Chamber of Vidarbha, The Stone Merchants Association, Ghas Bazar Association, and many other trade organizations participated.

During the meeting, the speakers described terrorism as the greatest threat to humanity and demanded that the government take the strictest possible action against terrorism and implement effective measures to ensure the safety of innocent citizens.