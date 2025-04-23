Trading community united against terrorism: CAIT

Under the leadership of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the trading community across the country strongly condemns this cowardly terrorist attack and pays heartfelt tribute to all the innocent lives lost. We stand shoulder to shoulder with the families of the victims during this difficult time.

Traders across the country, including in Delhi, are ready to sacrifice their business, profits, and livelihood—but will never allow the evil intentions and conspiracies of the enemies of this nation to succeed. To avenge this barbaric and cowardly act of terror, the entire trading community will fully support the decisions of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. The entire nation stands united under PM Modi’s leadership in the fight against terrorism. This is the time to send a clear message to the terrorist networks, both within and outside the country, that India will no longer remain silent. Together, we will build a nation where there is no space for terror.

The trader community is not only a leader in economic activity but is also fully committed to protecting the security, integrity, and dignity of the nation. We urge the government to ensure the strictest punishment for the perpetrators.